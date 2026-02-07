T20 World Cup: After visa issue, Hettie's new version takes Windies home

KOLKATA: On February 3, the International Cricket Council’s social media handle posted pictures from West Indies photoshoot on X. While sharing portraits of each West Indian player in a thread, they stopped at 14. The footnote of the final tweet’s caption read — ‘Shimron Hetmyer - Not present’.

It created a storm. Hetmyer had missed a flight to India from South Africa and it was not the first time it had happened just before a T20 World Cup. Back in 2022, the West Indies batter missed a flight to get to Australia, which was rescheduled at his request for “personal reasons” and was replaced by Shamarh Brooks. So when Hetmyer was not present for the team photoshoot, speculations were rife about him missing the flight and whether it would be a repeat of 2022.

However, it was seemingly because of a visa delay and the southpaw eventually joined the team a day before their opening game against Scotland. So, when he walked out to bat at No. 3 for the Men in Maroon, there may have been a case for jetlag? Nope. It's why Hetmyer remains a maverick, an outlier. It's why the Islanders go back to him, his talent so vast and so rich.