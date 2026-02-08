T20 World Cup: Seifert, Phillips guide New Zealand home after early scare

"The powerplay is such an important part of this game, whether it's with ball or bat. And Mujeeb's tricks in the powerplay, it's always going to be a challenge. And he bowled extremely well. But I think it was a flat wicket in the end, which was nice. Some nice partnerships throughout. Most teams are trying to stack the batting. Most teams have a batter at eight, which is nice to have," he said.

The bowling all-rounder said that his bowlers need to be sharper going forward in the tournament.

"Again, I think we held our lengths for a long time, which is probably good on that wicket. 3 o'clock game, it might look different. It might just be flat to start. So, the cutters were holding a little bit. And I guess with the bat, I mean, it's those little partnerships that get you up to a big score. They ended up getting 180, which I thought was probably par on that wicket. It was a good chase in the end," added the ace left arm spinner.

Earlier, Gulbadin Naib's hard hitting 63 fifty powered Afghanistan to a commanding total of 182. His aggressive innings set the tone and gave the team momentum heading into the final overs. Naib and Sediqullah Atal came together to forge a valuable 79-run partnership for the third wicket steadying Afghanistan after early blows. Their composed stand helped rebuild the innings and shift momentum back towards stability.

It was pacer Lockie Ferguson, who made an immediate impact with a lethal over, removing both Afghan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, to put New Zealand firmly on top.

Rashid Khan gave his assessement on the match.

"Well, definitely, we don't want things to be like this, but I think it's something which we will learn, especially in the bowling department. I feel we put a good total on the board (182). But still in the middle, I think how we bowled every ball... we gave them more opportunities to score runs, and I think that's the area where we need to improve. Mujeeb started really well with the ball. Guys started well with the bat as well. Everyone got the momentum, but after powerplay, I think we didn't land the ball where we should have, and I think that's something to learn from here and move on to the next one,"Khan told broadcasters.

"We already have those meetings and discussions, like, what your plan A, plan B should be and as a bowler you have those plans with you, but it's just about the execution. I feel more than anything, you need to execute it in the right area and bowl in the right area. I feel we didn't land the ball in the right area consistently and that gave them so many runs in the middle overs. I feel if we bowled into the stumps and in the good length area, it was very hard to score, so and just mix it up. I feel that's something which we didn't do it and hopefully we don't repeat those things in the next game," added Rashid insisting that his team should not repeat the mistakes.