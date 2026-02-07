T20 World Cup: Afghanistan confident ahead of big clash

Kiwis look for improved show

The Kiwis toured co-hosts and defending champions India last month to prepare for the World Cup and lost 1-4. Although they won against USA in the warm-up match, the margin in which they won (seven runs) considering their calibre may not be encouraging. The Black Caps would require their key players Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips to come to the fore in this key match.

Mitchell Santner gave his assessement of the conditions.

"It's nice to be back, that's for sure. Spent a lot of time here (and) just had a good talk with the ground staff. I think we have seen the pitch here has changed a little bit over time. During my time with Chennai Super Kings (in the IPL) for the first few years, it was really slow, which was very nice for a spinner. But the last couple of years, it's been nice and flat," Santner said in the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

"So, again, for us, it's seeing what it looks like tomorrow (Sunday). Yeah, but I think it'll be pretty good wickets. During IPL it had a little more grass on it. So, I think, whatever, it just looks like a pretty good wicket. So, you know, there will be a bit of both for us (pace and spin)," he added.

He said all 15 players available for selection and wished not to repeat the mistakes from the India T20 series.

"Yeah, I think, again, we were challenged with the ball, especially at the start. You know, the way Kishan, Sanju did a little bit as well, but obviously Abhishek, you know, the way they came out in the power play, so I think that's going to be a theme throughout this World Cup. As teams, you know, if you get off to a flyer in the power play, you're going to put yourself in a pretty good position. So I think on the flip side of the ball, it's how can you take two, three wickets early and really slow teams down." insisted Santner, stressing the need to not leak runs in the powerplay.