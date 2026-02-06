Canada coach Ingleton feels team needs more exposure to top teams

CHENNAI: Former St Kitts and Leeward Islands top-order batter Ingleton Liburd said that the Canadian team need more experience, as most of their players don't play franchise cricket.

The Canadians play their first match against 2024 finalists South Africa on Monday at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Liburd wants to use his previous experience as player and as adminstrator (Interim CEO and general manager of Cricket Canada to help the current squad. Ingleton assessed the team's performance during the warm-up window.

"Preparations have been good. Against Nepal, we were looking to bat first and put a score and hopefully we could have defended. Our captain (Dilpreet Bajwa) was not here at Chepauk because he had to travel to Mumbai for the captain's meet. So we had to bring in somebody else batting in his position. Generally we wanted the other guys to bat at a position where we are looking to get them to bat in the World Cup. We are just trying to make sure we get the right order going into the first game on the night," Ingleton said.