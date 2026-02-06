'Vaibhav innings other worldly': U19 captain Mhatre

CHENNAI: Hours after lifting the U19 World Cup, India U-19 captain Ayush Mhatre sounded a relieved person. The win was a big statement and that kept India's indomitable U19 record intact with sixth title on Friday. He attributed India's success to team work and reserved special praise for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his monumental 80-ball 175 knock.

"It was a brilliant show by the team," he told this daily from Harare. "Pleased with the way we played in the tournament. We peaked at the right time and played our best in the final. I would say that teamwork was the reason behind our success," he said.

India's previous wins were in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, and 2022.

"You see, everything fell in place. We started the tournament well and carried forward the momentum into the final. If you look at each and every game, someone or the other contributed. Everyone took the responsibility to contribute for the team. And this attitude helped us throughout the tournament," said Mhatre.