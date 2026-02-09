Day after cops denied banning whistles at Chepauk, TNCA flags ICC prohibition

KOLKATA: A day after the controversy over whistles not being allowed into the MA Chidambaram Stadium during the New Zealand versus Afghanistan match, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association has shared the ICC guidelines for the tournament.

Among the list of prohibited items are whistles, vuvuzelas, horns and megaphones.

Meanwhile, the terms and conditions on the back of the ticket do not explicitly mention whistles but say that musical instruments are one of the prohibited items.

This comes after the controversy of police confiscating whistles from the fans on Sunday. At the time, both the police and TNCA sources had said that there was no directive to ban whistles.

The guidelines shared by the association comes from the ICC and will apply for all venues across India and Sri Lanka.

This puts to rest the controversy that attained a political colour as the whistle is the poll symbol assigned to actor-politician Vijay’s TVK party.

New Zealand will play United Arab Emirates in the next game at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.