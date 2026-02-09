India-Pak T20 World Cup game to go ahead as ICC rules out sanctions on Bangladesh board

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday said it would not impose any financial, sporting or administrative penalty on the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for withdrawing from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India citing security concerns, a decision that has significantly eased the standoff surrounding the February 15 India, Pakistan match in Colombo.
Late on Monday night, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif cleared the national team to play India, reported AFP.
"In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan national team to take the field against India," Sharif posted on X.
In a statement issued after consultations with the BCB and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the ICC said the decision followed an “open, constructive and congenial dialogue” among the three boards on the tournament and the broader outlook for cricket in South Asia.
“It is agreed that no financial, sporting or administrative penalty will be imposed on the Bangladesh Cricket Board in relation to the current matter,” the ICC said, adding that the BCB retains the right to approach the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) under existing regulations. The global body said its approach was guided by principles of neutrality and fairness, with an emphasis on facilitative support rather than punishment.
Bangladesh had opted out of the tournament after its request to move matches out of India was rejected, citing security concerns, and was replaced by Scotland. In response, the PCB announced it would boycott its February 15 match against India in solidarity with Bangladesh.
However, following a week of intense negotiations and informal back-channel communications involving the ICC, PCB and BCB, and parallel diplomatic outreach, Pakistan has now withdrawn its boycott call.
Media reports said Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake personally urged Sharif to allow the match to go ahead, while BCB president Aminul Islam, who travelled to Pakistan on Sunday, appealed to the PCB to play the game “for the benefit of the entire cricket ecosystem”.
“Following my short visit to Pakistan and the forthcoming outcomes of our discussions, I request Pakistan to play the ICC T20 World Cup game on 15 February against India,” Islam said in a statement issued from Dhaka.
Before the formal announcement, officials familiar with the discussions said Pakistan was expected to ask its team to take the field. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged “hectic deliberations” with the ICC and BCB, saying a final decision would be clear within the next 24 hours.
As part of the understanding reached during the dialogue, the ICC also assured Bangladesh the right to host an ICC event between 2028 and 2031, ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2031, subject to standard hosting processes and operational requirements. The 2028 Men’s Under-19 World Cup is among the events under consideration.
Reaffirming Bangladesh’s standing, the ICC said the BCB remains a valued Full Member with a significant role in the global growth of the sport and that the team’s absence from the T20 World Cup would not have long-term consequences.
ICC Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta said Bangladesh’s absence from the tournament was “regrettable” but did not alter the ICC’s long-term commitment. “Bangladesh remains a priority cricket ecosystem deserving sustained investment in its development, competitiveness and global integration,” he said.
The ICC added that the dialogue reflected a forward-looking alignment reached in good faith and did not alter the body’s constitutional autonomy or governance framework. “All stakeholders acknowledge that the spirit of this understanding is to protect the integrity of the game and preserve unity within the cricket fraternity,” it said.
(With inputs from PTI)