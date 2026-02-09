India-Pak T20 World Cup game to go ahead as ICC rules out sanctions on Bangladesh board

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday said it would not impose any financial, sporting or administrative penalty on the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for withdrawing from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India citing security concerns, a decision that has significantly eased the standoff surrounding the February 15 India, Pakistan match in Colombo.

Late on Monday night, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif cleared the national team to play India, reported AFP.

"In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan national team to take the field against India," Sharif posted on X.

In a statement issued after consultations with the BCB and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the ICC said the decision followed an “open, constructive and congenial dialogue” among the three boards on the tournament and the broader outlook for cricket in South Asia.

“It is agreed that no financial, sporting or administrative penalty will be imposed on the Bangladesh Cricket Board in relation to the current matter,” the ICC said, adding that the BCB retains the right to approach the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) under existing regulations. The global body said its approach was guided by principles of neutrality and fairness, with an emphasis on facilitative support rather than punishment.

Bangladesh had opted out of the tournament after its request to move matches out of India was rejected, citing security concerns, and was replaced by Scotland. In response, the PCB announced it would boycott its February 15 match against India in solidarity with Bangladesh.