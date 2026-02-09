T20 World Cup 2026: 10-man Italy suffer 73-run debut loss against Scotland

That is when the Manenti brothers — Harry and Benjamin — came together to build a partnership. The duo brought all the experience of playing inthe Big Bash to the table as Italy recovered. Together, they added 73 runs for the fourth wicket as it seemed like the debutants were taking control. That is when Harry fell for 37 off 25 balls. Benjamin went on to become the first Italian to hit a T20 World Cup fifty, but soon after the milestone, he too found the fielder (52 off 31 balls) as Italy lost their fifth. From thereon, things spiralled quickly as they were bundled out for 134/9 in 16.4 overs.

Earlier, put into bat, Scotland hit the ground running without wasting any time. George Munsey took it upon himself to set the tone while Michael Jones played along. Maden's injury came as a huge blow, leaving Italy scrambling two overs into the biggest game they have played thus far. And it showed as Munsen took apart the bowlers one boundary at a time.

Ali Hasan, Thomas Draca, JJ Smuts, the Manenti brothers — they all faced the wrath of Munsen, who had no trouble hitting through the line on what was a flat pitch with little to no movement. And it showed when the leggie Crishan Kalugamage was introduced much later into the contest. Even the wrist spinner could not extract any turn from the surface as he was hit over extra cover in the very first over.