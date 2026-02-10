T20 World Cup: India gearing up for next 'Delhi-very'

NEW DELHI: Some time after India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate addressed the media at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Men in Blue were going through their matchday minus two drills. As the sun went down on a genteel late winter day, Ishan Kishan was among the first to pad up. However, his partner at the top, Abhishek Sharma, was nowhere to be seen.

Sharma, who didn't take the field during the second innings against the USA in Mumbai, had been down with a stomach issue and did not come to the ground with the team. Earlier, Ten Doeschate had explained that the left-hander was still down and because of the issue. “Abhi still got a few issues with his tummy. We hope that he'll be available for the game in a few days' time,” the assistant coach said.

While the clash against Namibia is only on Thursday and Sharma may recover in time, it should not come as a surprise should the opener miss the contest. After all, the last thing the team management would want is not to have the services of the explosive opener when they take the field against Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday. Which is why Sanju Samson had a stint with Kishan, to ensure he would be ready if pressed into service on Thursday. The Kerala batter looked rusty and was struggling to time the ball while Kishan and Tilak Varma were sending the balls into the stands regularly.