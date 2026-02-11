T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek hospitalised, likely to miss Namibia clash

NEW DELHI: In what comes as a crucial blow to the Indian team, opener Abhishek Sharma has been hospitalised due to stomach infection ahead of the clash against Namibia here on Thursday. It is likely that he will miss the game, with Sanju Samson opening alongside Ishan Kishan.

Sharma did not take the field against USA in the opening game during the second innings and later it was revealed that he had some "tummy issues". On Tuesday, he was the only person missing from the training session where Washington Sundar joined the team and Jasprit Bumrah bowled for the first time in ten days.

However, all eyes were on the absence of Abhishek as Samson batted alongside Kishan in the nets. What added to the intrigue was that asssitant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said, “Abhi still got a few issues with his tummy. We hope that he'll be available for the game in a few days' time."