T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek hospitalised, likely to miss Namibia clash
NEW DELHI: In what comes as a crucial blow to the Indian team, opener Abhishek Sharma has been hospitalised due to stomach infection ahead of the clash against Namibia here on Thursday. It is likely that he will miss the game, with Sanju Samson opening alongside Ishan Kishan.
Sharma did not take the field against USA in the opening game during the second innings and later it was revealed that he had some "tummy issues". On Tuesday, he was the only person missing from the training session where Washington Sundar joined the team and Jasprit Bumrah bowled for the first time in ten days.
However, all eyes were on the absence of Abhishek as Samson batted alongside Kishan in the nets. What added to the intrigue was that asssitant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said, “Abhi still got a few issues with his tummy. We hope that he'll be available for the game in a few days' time."
An integral part of the team, the explosive opener has been the best batter for India over the last year and a half. His form going into India's title defence has been crucial and it will come as a blow to the holders who will continue to seek momentum. They will hope that Sharma gets fit in time for the all-important Pakistan contest to be played in Colombo on Sunday. "Obviously we are waiting on Abhi's fitness more than anything and that'll open up, again, a few different combinations," ten Doeschate added on Tuesday.
This is not the first time an Indian opener had been down with illness going into a World Cup campaign. Back in 2023, Shubman Gill got dengue ahead of the opening game in Chennai and missed the first two matches. He later took the field against Pakistan in Ahmedabad and went on to play a crucial part in India's run to the final. The team management will be hoping that Sharma gets back in time to do the same in the days to come.