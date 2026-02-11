'This time we'll play with a different mindset': Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan on T20 WC clash with India

Colombo [Sri Lanka], February 11 (ANI): Sahibzada Farhan's explosive batting helped Pakistan maintain their winning momentum in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, as they defeated the USA by 32 runs at Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club on Tuesday.

Now, Pakistan will face India in their next group-stage fixture on 15 February, and Farhan stressed that his team is ready to bring a 'different mindset' this time.

Speaking during the post-match press conference, Farhan remains focused on the team's next challenge against India in the group-stage fixture. He said, "When you win two matches and are at the top of the table, you feel confident. The upcoming match is not such a big deal; we're not playing against them for the first time. We've played before, and this time we'll play with a different mindset," according to the ICC.

Farhan's 73 off 41 balls, featuring six fours and five sixes, laid the foundation for Pakistan's competitive total of 190/9, while Shadab Khan's all-round performance ensured a comprehensive victory against the USA.

Farhan highlighted the significance of the target, saying, "The pitch was amazing, but making 190 on such a pitch was also a big deal. As you have seen over the last 5-6 months, we have been comfortably making 190-200 runs. We have put a lot of effort into it."

He added that teamwork played a crucial role in maximising opportunities on the field and said, "After the first over, I told Saim that you have to utilise the circle, just like I did. So 190, definitely in terms of this pitch, was very good."

Put into bat, Pakistan started aggressively with openers Saim Ayub and Farhan taking the score past the 50-mark in the fifth over. The USA fought back through Shadley van Schalkwyk, who provided early breakthroughs by dismissing Ayub and captain Salman Agha, leaving Pakistan at 56/2 at the end of the powerplay.

Farhan then rebuilt the innings alongside Babar Azam, forging an 81-run partnership through smart batting and sharp running between the wickets. While Azam fell for 46, Farhan's blistering fifty marked his first half-century in the T20 World Cups. Shadab Khan's cameo of 30 off 12 balls helped Pakistan accelerate towards a challenging total, even as the tail lost five wickets in the final overs to finish at 190/9.