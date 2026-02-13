'It's just unbelievable': Zimbabwe's Raza on shock T20 WC win against Australia

COLOMBO: Zimbabwe stand-in skipper Sikandar Raza described their stunning 23-run win over Australia as "unbelievable", saying the culture, unity and environment built within the squad made the result possible.

Zimbabwe shocked Australia in their Group B clash of the T20 World Cup at the R Premadasa Stadium here on Friday, successfully defending 169/2 as the heavyweights folded for 146 in 19.3 overs.

"Very happy and above all, very proud. Feeling of a brother whose younger brothers are achieving a lot together," he said at the post-match presentation.

Raza scored an unbeaten 25 off 13 balls and opened the bowling, but a severe leg cramp while sending down the ninth over forced him off the field in agony, leaving him to watch from the dressing room as his young side scraped home for a historic win.

"So it was nice to watch from outside and see how the team went about their business, the culture, the environment, the unity that we have taken, that we have created over a long time. Just to see it from outside, I was extremely proud, and on top of that, a win. It's just unbelievable," he said.

"But the way we came and the way we bowled, the way we started, the way we fielded every catch, some of the boundary stops, it's just unbelievable. I mean, there's nothing to fault the boys for. It looked like the boys wanted it, and I think they really did and they deserved to win today," Raza added.

Fast bowlers Blessing Muzarabani (4/17) and Brad Evans (3/23) ripped through Australia's top order inside four overs, dismissing Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Tim David and Travis Head to set up the victory.

Raza revealed he battled cramps and is managing a thin squad.

"In Sri Lanka, this is not the first time that's happened, but sometimes, just the pressure of the game and leading a side, the workload and everything, these things can happen. But all I can tell you is, these are just cramps. I know over the next day or two with good recovery, it should be fine."