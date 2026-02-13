T20 World Cup: Why India may be advised to go against their dogma at the Premadasa vs Pak

COLOMBO: IF members in the Indian team are used to pouring over weather updates, they will have already realised the pretty grim weather warning the local met department has issued for Sunday's clash against Pakistan. "The special weather bulletin," was because of the likely formation of a low pressure area over "southeastern Bay of Bengal around February 15."

With thunderstorms fairly common, it won't be a surprise if Sunday's game has at least a stoppage or two.

However, it was hot and humid — typical Colombo weather — on Friday. Muggy. At the R Premadasa Stadium, Glenn Maxwell tried various ways to cool himself during his unsuccessful rearguard attempt to save Australia against Zimbabwe. In the evening, though, there was enough of a breeze in the air to ensure that the shirt didn't stick to the skin.

This weather will take some time to get used to for the Indian team after spending the last few days in New Delhi, where a genteel late winter sun has ensured temperatures remain in the early teens. The weather, of course, won't be the only thing they have to get used to over the next 36 hours or so.

The pitches in Sri Lanka and India for this tournament have been like chalk and cheese. In India, on smallish grounds and relatively flat decks, fours and sixes have been a big currency for the batters. In Sri Lanka, though, batters have had to grind and graft.