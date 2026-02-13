India vs Pakistan: No love lost in Valentine week affair

It's the golden goose that continues to fund the sport outside the Big Three. The rich will keep getting richer irrespective but because of the existence of this one game — a guaranteed match irrespective of the situation — children of a lesser God are also permitted to dream. For every `10 the ICC makes, the Associate members have to split approximately `1.1 between them. It's not fair but you remove this one fixture and the whole ecosystem will collapse on itself.

When the ICC first started to club India and Pakistan together at World Cups back in 2014, it was also the first time that the body came out with a so-called Big Three position paper. Since then, India, Australia and England have enjoyed a very big slice of the pie (India the biggest). Because of that, the ICC have had to keep putting these two teams in the same groups in all World Cups everywhere to ensure that there's something in the table for the other teams. What has helped the ICC along the way is that because both countries have completely stopped playing bilaterals (last one was in January 2013), there's an in-built demand. It's why broadcasters are willing to part with obscene amounts of money. It's why the remaining ad slots have been picked up for well in excess of `30 lakh for a 10 second spot for the game on Sunday.

Just Simple economics. "This is what I refer to as geopolitical economy," Simon Chadwick, a professor on Sports and Geopolitics, tells this daily. Chadwick, well versed with the subject for over the last 20 years, says its where power, politics, money and states collide. "The India versus Pakistan match is not just about sport, it is the vehicle through which all manner of issues are accentuated and addressed. Sure, the game is about big money and massive crowds, but it's also about national identity, regional influence and global profile. It's about the countries flexing their muscles, projecting themselves at multiple stakeholders and about trying to position oneself as both cricket’s and the region’s ‘Number 1’. Sports contests around the world – be in cricket across the sub-continent, or elsewhere in the world – are no longer just about on-field games, they are nowadays just as much about off-field games too."