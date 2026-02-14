T20 World Cup: Upbeat USA take on beleaguered Namibia

"I think as a team, we know how good we are, but we just had to prove on the field and we are disappointed that we couldn't finish the India game well. Unfortunately, the schedule is in such a way that we had to play the two big countries first and then coming into Associates. Against Netherlands, it's basically a message to everyone that how far we are above basically the rest of the associate countries and this is a team that deserves to play more against full members," he opined.

The team battled through injuries on the course of the tournament so far. "We had one replacement but then even within the group we still have few injuries we try to manage whatever it is but the boys were very determined to get through this. So we were hungry when we came to the third game (Netherlands). And I think we showed what we have," he added.

Saiteja Mukkamalla will be one of the key players in the lead-up to this tie. "Sai is one of the best players we have. It's just that last game I couldn't play him because of the balance of the team. He's a USA product and we are proud to put him into the field and you all saw how good he was against Netherlands. He's the future of USA cricket," the coach said.