T20 World Cup: We will see tomorrow, says Pak captain on handshake with India skipper Surya

What Agha wants, though, is the game to be played in the right spirit. "Cricket should be played in (right) spirit," he said. "My personal opinion may not matter. But cricket should be played according to how it has always been meant to be played. It’s up to them to decide what to do,” Agha added.

While there is no official Indian government policy on handshakes with Pakistan cricketers, at least nothing that has been made public, the Indian team may be guided by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI). Suryakumar Yadav, if he does come for the press conference scheduled for later on Saturday, will be asked about his thoughts on the matter.

ICC bigwigs, boards of major Asian cricketing boards to be in attendance

The current Chief Executive Officer of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Sanjog Gupta, came to the R Premadasa Stadium on Saturday to see the venue getting ready for the big match. Apart from Gupta, the match is likely to be attended by Jay Shah, the chair of the world body.

It's likely that the duo will meet officials from the BCCI, PCB as well as Bangladesh Cricket Board chief, Aminul Islam. Speaking to a Bangladesh publication, Islam had said the ICC wants the presence of members of the major Asian cricketing powerhouses to have an informal discussion.