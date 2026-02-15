All hype & no competition: India beat Pakistan, seal Super 8s berth in style

COLOMBO: And, so, on the ninth day and after 26 matches, the World Cup's big match — world cricket's big match not for entertainment or action but purely for the toxicity this game seems to generate these days — arrived at a suitably decked up but neutral R Premadasa Stadium. The thousands who had made their way past the turnstiles had begun queueing up a good four hours before the first ball was going to be bowled.

After more than a month of boycott talk, intense back-channel lobbying and a last-minute U-turn by the government of Pakistan, both captains came out for the toss. When it finally happened shortly after 7.00 PM local time on a relatively breezy Colombo evening, world cricket finally breathed a sigh of relief after holding it in for 2026. Sweet release.

One over in, Indian fans — the thousands inside and hundreds of millions in India and elsewhere — may have forgotten the simple task of inhaling and exhaling. Abhishek Sharma, one of their biggest match-winners in this format, went back without scoring. Coming into the side after battling stomach infection for the last week, the southpaw found mid-on with a nothing shot off Salman Agha.

This track had promised plenty for spinners and it was living up to his billing two minutes into the game. This was also a significant moment for Agha & Co because this gave them a way into the contest early doors. After losing each of their last five matches in this format against India, they desperately wanted something, anything, to reverse that trend.