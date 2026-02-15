India vs Pakistan: Heightened security, buzzing fans bring Colombo to a standstill

COLOMBO: At about 3.00 PM, when the media bus came to a momentary halt at the Khettarama Temple Road, one of the main arterial roads leading to the R Premadasa Stadium, it was clear that the India - Pakistan game was going to be full of colour, vibrancy and noise.
With the gates thrown open for the game with more than three-and-a-half hours to go for the World Cup's marquee group stage clash, the crowd -- most from India and several from Pakistan -- wanted to get in as early as possible. Because of the additional security checks in place -- the media accreditation cards had to carry a 'security checked' clearance before being let in -- thousands had begun queueing up in front of the Stadium gates a good four hours before the game.
There were bomb disposal units outside the gate. There was a K9 dog, a Labrador, patrolling inside. Bags were scrutinised and anything objectionable was removed. A scribe lost a few cigarette packets. Another had to take out the apple laptop from their bag. It was going to be that kind of a day.
A lot of Indian fans had scrambled for last minute flight journeys so it wasn't a surprise to see them find their voice but there were enough Pakistan fans to ensure the Indian fans wouldn't have it all their way in the stands when they begin chanting their songs later in the evening, closer to match time.
After more than a month of intense drama and almost two weeks of 'will they, won't they' political shenanigans, it was wonderful to see fans from both sides of the border peacefully coexisting, being respectful of each other, exchanging smiles and greetings. It was fun, something players from both sides have forgotten about over the last year.
Of course, a few Sri Lankan fans were also making the pilgrimage to the Premadasa, the sport's cathedral in this part of the world. One of them, clad in an Indian jersey and waving Pakistan's flag, said: "Please don't make me go viral, I'm a Sri Lankan."
Those 10 words were an accurate reflection of what cricket has become in South Asia in 2026.