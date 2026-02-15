India vs Pakistan: Heightened security, buzzing fans bring Colombo to a standstill

COLOMBO: At about 3.00 PM, when the media bus came to a momentary halt at the Khettarama Temple Road, one of the main arterial roads leading to the R Premadasa Stadium, it was clear that the India - Pakistan game was going to be full of colour, vibrancy and noise.

With the gates thrown open for the game with more than three-and-a-half hours to go for the World Cup's marquee group stage clash, the crowd -- most from India and several from Pakistan -- wanted to get in as early as possible. Because of the additional security checks in place -- the media accreditation cards had to carry a 'security checked' clearance before being let in -- thousands had begun queueing up in front of the Stadium gates a good four hours before the game.

There were bomb disposal units outside the gate. There was a K9 dog, a Labrador, patrolling inside. Bags were scrutinised and anything objectionable was removed. A scribe lost a few cigarette packets. Another had to take out the apple laptop from their bag. It was going to be that kind of a day.