India vs Pakistan: Time to shake off stand-off blues

And throw in the possibility of a shower or two — there was some rain in the air just when India had started their training session in the evening — and this will be a challenge for most batters.

More so for a team who are yet to hit top gear. In the two games thus far, they have displayed vulnerabilities that not many thought existed. Against the US in the opener, they lost a clutch of wickets up front. When Namibia came calling, their spinners ran riot in the middle phase. While they have blamed the tracks so far for their below par batting performances, you cannot afford to be one dimensional in your set-up, especially if the conditions have changed.

India have seemingly come up with some plans of their own to counter Pakistan's spin-heavy bowling department, but Yadav also called on his batters to be brave. "I feel we had a little scratchy start, yes," the captain said. "You can't run away from the fact that it was not a proper T20 wicket. But... you can't actually brush everything under the carpet.

"There is no excuse. Because everyone has played a lot of cricket. So batters, I think, should be brave in taking their own calls. Have their own plans on batting on a difficult, not a difficult wicket but a tricky T20 wicket. But in the second game, we were really good (against Namibia in Delhi). We came back very strong. Had a good power play. But then still we had a little bit of a slump in between. But then we covered it well (in the end)".