Bolt from the Blues: Meek Pakistan surrender without fight

COLOMBO: The rain stayed away. But so did the ‘spirit of the game’ as India and Pakistan continued their recent policy of not engaging at the toss. Suryakumar Yadav didn’t greet Pakistan’s Salman Agha. The game itself was reduced to a non-event as a dominating Indian display meant they won the game by 61 runs to advance to the Super Eight stage of the World Cup where stiffer tests will arrive.
After weeks of theatrics and threats of boycott, more drama arrived even before a ball was bowled in front of a capacity crowd as the two captains refused to engage with each other. Both of them stood within handshaking distance but the hands never shook. This game of political chess was made all the more inexplicable as Wasim Akram, here on media duties, and Rohit Sharma, the World Cup ambassador, greeted each other like long lost friends. They hugged and shook hands in front of the world cricket media 10 minutes before the beginning of the first innings. By the time game started, the city came to a standstill with heightened security and loud fans from the subcontinent.
All pre-match discussions were immediately put to the background as Ishan Kishan continued his coruscating batting form to reduce Pakistan’s mix and match spinners. His batting has been thoroughly incandescent since the World Cup began: 20 off 16 against US, 61 off 24 against Namibia and, now, 77 of the most murderous runs you will see at a global event. He did edge a few to start his innings but the only way you win the lottery is when you buy yourself a ticket. He bought a few tickets and helped the team win the jackpot.
Pakistan helped them by opting to bowl -- probably to budget for dew -- but it seems likely the stage got to them. They were never on the money and the Men In Blue didn't need a second invitation to punish them on a night when they played like champions elect.
For all the psychodrama and hype associated with this fixture, it has not been worthy of the build-up in terms of results. Long after the lights were switched off at the Premadasa, one thought lingered. This now makes it six games on the trot for India against them in T20Is.
Game. Set. Match. The Championship will follow at this rate.