Bolt from the Blues: Meek Pakistan surrender without fight

All pre-match discussions were immediately put to the background as Ishan Kishan continued his coruscating batting form to reduce Pakistan’s mix and match spinners. His batting has been thoroughly incandescent since the World Cup began: 20 off 16 against US, 61 off 24 against Namibia and, now, 77 of the most murderous runs you will see at a global event. He did edge a few to start his innings but the only way you win the lottery is when you buy yourself a ticket. He bought a few tickets and helped the team win the jackpot.

Pakistan helped them by opting to bowl -- probably to budget for dew -- but it seems likely the stage got to them. They were never on the money and the Men In Blue didn't need a second invitation to punish them on a night when they played like champions elect.

For all the psychodrama and hype associated with this fixture, it has not been worthy of the build-up in terms of results. Long after the lights were switched off at the Premadasa, one thought lingered. This now makes it six games on the trot for India against them in T20Is.

Game. Set. Match. The Championship will follow at this rate.