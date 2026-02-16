Comeback trail: Vinesh's name discussed, but yet to get TOPS nod

CHENNAI: Vinesh Phogat, the multiple World Championships medallist who created one of the biggest upsets at the Paris Olympics in 2024, has announced her return from retirement in December and since has been working towards getting into match fitness. It is understood that the star wrestler, who delivered a baby last year, was targeting the Asian Games as well, but with just over six months it seems she might be running out of time.

Despite odds, she is training to get back into the mat with purpose. She has kept everything a secret as of now. As usual it's Olympic Gold Quest that is taking care of all her training chores because there is hardly any support from other quarters.

It is understood that Vinesh had approached the Target Olympic Podium Scheme for inclusion and her request was discussed during the last Mission Olympic Cell meeting. Members attending the meeting said the discussion revolved around her eligibility. Apparently, her name was not considered because there was no pathway for qualification for the Asian Games either. On top of that the Wrestling Federation of India has also set its selection criteria and one such point is participating at the nationals, which she has not.