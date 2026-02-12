Coordination with CBI to curb doping: Sports ministry

CHENNAI: The sports ministry has taken up measures to step up intelligence gathering and mechanisms to curb doping in the country. This was disclosed during Rajya Sabha question hour on Thursday.

The sports minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, while replying to a question on WADA’s Global Anti-Doping Intelligence and Investigations Network (GAIIN) Workshops held in New Delhi last year, said it had helped in intelligence gathering. “These follow-up includes Capacity Building of the NADA (National Anti-doping Agency) Intelligence & Investigations (I&I) staff and enhanced cooperation with WADA, law enforcement and regulatory bodies to proactively detect and address doping-related violations,” said the minister.

What seems interesting is that the sports ministry said the government has taken steps to coordinate with Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to curb trafficking of banned substances. According to the reply, the government has taken steps to coordinate with CBI and other law enforcement agencies to combat the trafficking and misuse of performance-enhancing substances.