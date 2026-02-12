Coordination with CBI to curb doping: Sports ministry

CHENNAI: The sports ministry has taken up measures to step up intelligence gathering and mechanisms to curb doping in the country. This was disclosed during Rajya Sabha question hour on Thursday.
The sports minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, while replying to a question on WADA’s Global Anti-Doping Intelligence and Investigations Network (GAIIN) Workshops held in New Delhi last year, said it had helped in intelligence gathering. “These follow-up includes Capacity Building of the NADA (National Anti-doping Agency) Intelligence & Investigations (I&I) staff and enhanced cooperation with WADA, law enforcement and regulatory bodies to proactively detect and address doping-related violations,” said the minister.
What seems interesting is that the sports ministry said the government has taken steps to coordinate with Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to curb trafficking of banned substances. According to the reply, the government has taken steps to coordinate with CBI and other law enforcement agencies to combat the trafficking and misuse of performance-enhancing substances.
The government would also step up its Intelligence-gathering & Information exchange with the WADA & other stakeholders to ensure clean sport in India.” Data analytics for proactive risk identification and targeted testing are two of the other measures ministry is focusing on.
The sports minister, while replying to another question on Khelo India and performance of athletes, said that 1,342 athletes have exited the programme during the last three years due to performance below the prescribed benchmarks and involvement in doping violations. He said that as of now, there are 2904 athletes who are part of the programme.
The sports ministry also revealed that they have spent `3158.33 crore so far for upgrading infrastructure. Replying to a different question, sports minister said that: “344 new sports infrastructure projects have been approved in 32 States / Union Territories at a total sanctioned cost of ₹ 3158.33 crore.” About 22 editions of Khelo India Games have been organized that includes youth and university Games so far.