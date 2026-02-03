Lundup approaches Delhi HC for Winter Oly clearance

In a reply to the Indian Olympic Association, the International Olympic Committee has rejected Manjeet's name as he was not part of the long list sent to them last year. The IOC has also said that since India will not go unrepresented in the Winter Olympics because of Arif's presence, and also because India already has two additional entries.

It is understood that the Winter Games Milano Cortina organizing committee had been inquiring with the IOA on the status of Lundup for the Opening Ceremony. The athletes are going at no cost to the government but since it's an international competition, they need clearance from the sports ministry as well.

Lundup is set to file an application in the Delhi High Court for an early hearing on Wednesday and is hoping for a positive outcome. The official who is supposed to go with him is also in New Delhi. It needs to be seen how the court reacts. The IOA had been insisting that since Lundup’s name had been sent in the long list last year, his name cannot be changed.