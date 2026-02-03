Lundup approaches Delhi HC for Winter Oly clearance

CHENNAI: The second member of the Winter Olympic Games, Stanzin Lundup, who was supposed to be in Milano Cortina is stranded in New Delhi after the Delhi High Court judgement (highlighted by this newspaper) barred his competing. However, the other members including alpine skiier Arif Mohammed Khan have already reached the venue – Bormio and will be the flag-bearer at the Opening Ceremony on February 6.
Since Milano-Cortina decided to have four opening ceremonies at different venues, Lundup too was supposed to hold the flag. But because of the court order that saw discrepancy in selection of Lundup, he was barred. Things got complicated as closer to the Olympics, replacement is almost impossible.
In a reply to the Indian Olympic Association, the International Olympic Committee has rejected Manjeet's name as he was not part of the long list sent to them last year. The IOC has also said that since India will not go unrepresented in the Winter Olympics because of Arif's presence, and also because India already has two additional entries.
It is understood that the Winter Games Milano Cortina organizing committee had been inquiring with the IOA on the status of Lundup for the Opening Ceremony. The athletes are going at no cost to the government but since it's an international competition, they need clearance from the sports ministry as well.
Lundup is set to file an application in the Delhi High Court for an early hearing on Wednesday and is hoping for a positive outcome. The official who is supposed to go with him is also in New Delhi. It needs to be seen how the court reacts. The IOA had been insisting that since Lundup’s name had been sent in the long list last year, his name cannot be changed.
Interestingly, Manjeet, who had challenged Stanzin’s inclusion in the two-member India team, is also part of the same Army Winter Sports Node Gulmarg centre. However, Lundup is running against time because the Opening Ceremony for cross country will be conducted at Val di Flemme.
As reported by this newspaper on January 24, the IOA had allotted a basic quota that was won by Lundup after posting the best ever result for any indian at the previous World Championships. That spot was earned by the country