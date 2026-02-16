Kiwis keen to get back to winning ways and seal Super 8s spot

CHENNAI: Mitchell Santner and Co will be keen to seal the second Super 8 spot, when they face lowly Canada in a Group D fixture of the T20 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium morning on Tuesday.

South Africa, the other team in the Group D, have already qualified for the next phase, having won three games.

This will be New Zealand's first meeting against Canada. Pace spearhead Lockie Ferguson has returned home for the birth of his child and is expected to rejoin the squad for the Super 8s. In Ferguson's absence, Kyle Jamieson could get the nod in the playing XI.

As for Canada, they had their moments against South Africa and UAE but they have failed to convert them to wins. On Friday in Delhi, they had UAE on the mat at 66 for 4 by the 13th over in a chase of 151, but they allowed Aryansh Sharma and Sohaib Khan to do the rescue act and canter home. Canada can't afford such mistakes against New Zealand and must play to their potential if they are keen to open their account.