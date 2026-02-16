T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka opener Nissanka pushes Australia to the brink of elimination

CHENNAI: And just like that, Australia are on the brink of elimination. After going down to Zimbabwe a few days earlier, the 2021 World Cup champions needed a positive result against Sri Lanka in Kandy on Monday.

Sri Lanka, in turn, knew a win would guarantee them a place in the Super Eights stage of the competition. And they produced a win for the ages as they gunned down 182 in front of a raucous crowd who lived every ball of the run chase. The man primarily responsible for the thrilling, fever dream of a night was Pathum Nissanka, the next in a long line of batting royalty from the island. He had long been identified as the man who would carry forward a legacy bequeathed to him by the likes of Mahela Jayawardene, Aravinda de Silva, Kumar Sanagakkara and Sanath Jayasuriya, the coach whose smile grew wider every passing minute of his team's run-chase. It was at its widest when they got over the line to advance to the next phase of the tournament where they will retain home advantage.

What made it all the more special was that the hosts were reduced to 10 very early in the piece as Matheesha Pathirana did some damage to his hamstring in his first over, the third over of the first innings. In his follow up, his hand immediately went down to feel his left hamstring. A few minutes later, he was helped off by the field by his colleagues. They had already suffered an injury blow in the form of Wanindu Hasaranga, who had pulled up in the last game.