There is little more pressure than a normal match: Axar on India vs Pakistan games

COLOMBO: All-rounder Axar Patel conceded that there is an extra layer of pressure around a cricket match between India and arch-foes Pakistan, but said the players try to remain steady-minded by staying away from outside talks about the intensity of the age-old rivalry.

In the latest episode of the showdown between the two teams, India trounced Pakistan by 61 runs at the Premadasa Stadium here Sunday night to advance to the Super Eight stage of the ICC T20 World Cup.

"Yes, there is pressure. People around you or your family or friends talk to you about it. So, yes, there is a little more pressure than a normal match," Axar said in the post-match press conference.

"As professional cricketers, we just focus on controlling our emotions. We don't think too much about the rivalry or put extra pressure on ourselves because of it," he added.

"We are seeing them as a team. So, we are not thinking about these rivalries etc. We are just focusing on cricket. So, whenever I am playing, I treat it as one match against an opponent."

Ishan Kishan played a sensational 40-ball 77 to lift India a competitive 175 for seven, and Axar lauded the opener for playing a game-changing innings.