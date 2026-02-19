Australia set to conduct forensic review of disastrous T20WC campaign

MELBOURNE: Former champions Australia are set to conduct a "forensic review" of their disappointing T20 World Cup campaign after the injury-ravaged team crashed out in the group stage of the ongoing event being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The 2021 champions exited after losing to Sri Lanka and minnows Zimbabwe.

They still have one match remaining against Oman in Pallekele on Friday, but that would be inconsequential.

Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka have progressed to the Super Eights as Australia failed to get past the group stage for the first time since 2009.

Selector Tony Dodemaide said a full review of the performance would be done once the players are back home.

"It's really disappointing the way the tournament has rolled out," Dodemaide was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"But we will need some time, and take some time, once we finish our last commitment â it's important that we finish strongly on Friday against Oman â then we'll get back and analyse it fully."