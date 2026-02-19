India need to tackle top-order predictability and finger spin struggles going into Super 8s

AHMEDABAD: India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has acknowledged two pressing issues facing the team heading into the Super 8s of T20 World Cup: the predictability of the left-handed top-order and the batters' struggles against finger spinners.

Speaking to select media after the win over the Netherlands in their final league fixture, Doeschate said the overwhelming title contenders have not played a perfect game yet.

With India's top-three being left-handers including Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma, he also conceded that it has made it easier for opposition teams to plan against them.

Rival teams have been employing off-spinners in the powerplay to contain the top-order comprising Sharma, who has not scored a run in the tournament so far after being in the form of his life not so long ago.

Netherlands off-spinner Aryan Dutt bowled three overs in the powerplay on Wednesday and removed Sharma and Kishan.