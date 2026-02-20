Afghanistan's 'coach by chance' Trott bids emotional farewell after T20 World Cup exit

CHENNAI: Overwhelmed by emotions but content with the memories he made, Afghanistan's English coach Jonathan Trott has bid adieu to the role that became his "by chance" four years ago.

The 44-year-old Trott exited from the position that was originally offered to fellow Englishman Graham Thorpe, who could not take it up at that time.

Afghanistan ended their campaign on Thursday with an 82-run win over Canada in their final group game after being knocked out of Super Eights contention.

Trott fought back emotions as he recounted his tenure with the side that has grown to be a serious contender in the white ball formats.

With Trott at helm, Afghanistan came quite close to qualifying for the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final, and made the cut for the knockout stage of the T20 World Cup 2024.

"Maybe the time's right, maybe it's not. I don't know, but I wish everyone the best in the future. I'm very thankful for getting the opportunity. I got the opportunity by chance, really. Graham Thorpe was supposed to be the coach and he unfortunately couldn't take up the role," he said in the post-match interaction.

"I then got offered the job and took it with both hands. So I'm here by chance. I gave it my all. I hope the players can see the love that I have for the game and the care that I have for them as players and as people," he added.