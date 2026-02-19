T20 World Cup: Zadran and Nabi the standouts as Afghanistan end campaign on high

CHENNAI: Afghanistan opener Ibrahim's Zadran's unbeaten 56-ball 95 and Mohammed Nabi (4/7) helped Afghanistan to a 82-run victory over Canada in Group D of the T20 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Thursday.

Having been ousted from the World Cup, Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan had said before the game that his team will play with all seriousness and sign off with a win. Zadran's knock helped ensure that his nation ended their World Cup campaign with a win saw the Rashid Khan led Afghanistan end their campaign with a win in the T20 World Cup.

"I didn't play the kind of cricket I expected from myself in the first two innings, but I always had the confidence that I would come back stronger for Afghanistan in the last two games. Today was my day - I just wanted to back my skills and believe in myself. There's always pressure and expectation, but I enjoy putting myself in those situations and embracing the challenge. I tried to stay positive, rotate the strike well, capitalise on the bad balls, and build a strong partnership with my batting partner, and I'm glad it worked out," Zadran, who dedicated his player of the match award to head coach Jonathan Trott told the broadcaster.