T20 WC: 'More you try to search for runs, the worse it gets' Ravindra takes it easy to get back to scoring

CHENNAI: Rachin Ravindra — who has not been at his best in the recent games — was happy to get his rhythm back as his unbeaten 59 came in handy for New Zealand to beat Canada and march to the Super 8s in style.

After a rough start to the T20 World Cup in India & Sri Lanka — falling Ill in Mumbai to poor returns in matches — the southpaw has redeeemed himself with a composed knock. He values his partnership with Glenn Phillips which helped him play his natural game without any pressure.

"Yeah, it (the runs) obviously means a lot. You always want to score runs as a batsman in T20, but I also understand the game is quite fickle, and you go through little chops in places you're doing well, and I think it's important to knowing T20 is a game of freedom, and the more you try to search for runs, the worse it gets. So, always trying to put the team first, and it was nice to get the result out there on Tuesday," Rachin said after his team's win.

Rachin rose to fame after his performances in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. However, he has not replicated the same performances which gained him the limelight in the shortest format of the game.