Samra's ton in vain as Phillips, Ravindra guide Kiwis home

CHENNAI: Yuvraj Samra's historic ton for Canada went in vain as New Zealand banked on their experience to beat their opponents by eight wickets in the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

With this win, the Kiwis qualify to the Super 8 stages of the tournament, joining South Africa, West Indies, England, Sri Lanka and India.

In the chase, New Zealand faced a brief hiccup after their explosive duo of Tim Seifert and Finn Allen were sent back in quick succession. Rachin Ravindra, coming on the back of a rough patch in this format and Glenn Phillips, built a solid partnership to guide the Kiwis home

Both Phillips and Ravindra were calm and went about the task in a professional manner, Phillips' six off Ansh Patel over long off where the ball was lofted with precision had grace written all over it. By 13 overs the pair took the score from 30 for 2 to 148 for two and put New Zealand on the path of victory.

Daryl Mitchell, New Zealand's stand-in captain was pleased with his team's effort and gave an update on Mitchell Santner's health.

"He's (Santner) obviously felt a bit poor, but he seems to be improving as the day goes on. But yeah, I think he'll be fine for the next one, I'm sure."