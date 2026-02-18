Rashid & Co set to play for pride against Canada

"I think we haven't taken smart decisions when we are under pressure. And I feel like that's something which went wrong for us. Game against New Zealand, we were under pressure, we haven't taken the smart decisions, the important decisions at that time. Same against South Africa, I think when a team is under pressure, I feel like we lose our way in which in T20 it's very hard to come back from that. So, I feel like those are the things we need to improve while coming back against, playing against the big teams in the future," added the magical spinner.

The experienced pro felt that playing two top teams inside four days was a tough proposition. "Well, I feel, you know, this time it was a little bit different compared to us starting up. You have to play two best sides, you know, New Zealand and South Africa in four days. You have to be like, you don't have any mistake to make, any mistake which takes you out of the competition. And I feel like that's what happened to us. You know, we were a little bit like, you know, playing back-to-back two games in a row against big teams. And in the close game against South Africa, we didn't cross the line to be on the winning side. But, you know, that's what T20 is all about. You can't really like, take a back seat, relax a little bit."

"There will be, you know, pressure situations where you have to come across and then you can go ahead. I feel like to be in the Super 8, you have to go across and beat some big teams to be there. And then to be in the Semi-Final, you have to beat bigger teams," he noted.