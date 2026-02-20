Pace off deliveries, slow bouncers & accuracy: Decoding T20 pace bowling with Henry

CHENNAI: A little over three weeks ago, Abhishek Sharma was taking guard against Matt Henry in the fourth T20I against New Zealand at the ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam. In the chase of 216, India needed Abhishek to get going as he charged at Henry on the very first ball.

Henry, meanwhile, kept the ball at length on middle stump and angled it away from the left-hander who chased it only to find the fielder specifically positioned in a wide third-man position for that shot. It was not a coincidence where an outside edge found the third man fielder, but a planned set-up to exploit one of the potential weak points of Abhishek.

If there were any doubts, all one has to do is watch Abhishek's dismissal against USA in Mumbai the week after. Cut. Copy. Paste. Teams, bowlers watch what their opponents do, try to bring in new variations and challenge batters, especially when they know the conditions are skewed against them. And it shows in the leading wicket-takers of the T20 World Cup as well. In a list dominated by tweakers, the pacers are the ones with variations and ability to challenge the intangible factors against them.

And New Zealand pacer Henry breaks it down in detail. The first part, planning and preparation that goes in. "I think one of the key elements to bowling here and especially in the power play with two fielders out is the ability to be accurate. Obviously only having two fielders out you can't have them everywhere so you've got to make sure that you're really deliberate on where you guys are so that when you do have an opportunity or a half chance that there's a guy there to take the dismissal. So that's probably where the planning comes in. Like I said it's always nice when it comes off but you've just got to absorb the pressure and do what you can do," Henry explained the Abhishek dismissal to this daily before the T20 WC began.