The Abhishek Issue: Will skipper Markram or left-armer Linde start against him?

AHMEDABAD: A stomach bug that drained his system, sluggish wickets that don't particularly respond to expansive bat swings or is it the emergence of some hitherto unknown technical weakness against spinners? What ails Abhishek Sharma in the ongoing T20 World Cup is as much a talking point as India's seamless campaign despite his three consecutive ducks.

But those who have closely tracked the format and the man, who is made for the format, are willing to vouch that "form is temporary, his confidence is permanent" and a big one is just around the corner in the Super Eight stage.

The prolific opener with a monstrous strike rate of 192-plus is enduring a sudden lean patch, which can primarily be attributed to his return to competitive cricket less than a week after hospitalisation.

The slow pitches haven't helped his cause either.

So far, the team's collective might has successfully ensured that results are not impacted but with the Super Eights set to take off on Saturday, it would be crucial that his bat talks loudly.

India take on South Africa on February 22 in their opening match of the stage.

And having keenly observed his previous dismissals, Proteas skipper Aiden Markram might be tempted to bowl his brisk off-breaks inside the Powerplay or ask his slow left-arm orthodox colleague George Linde to keep things tight, instead of starting with Kagiso Rabada or Lungi Ngidi from both ends.