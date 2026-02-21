From margins to majesty: Jammu & Kashmir’s march to maiden Ranji Trophy final

There are victories, and then there are awakenings. For the Jammu & Kashmir cricket team, the six-wicket triumph over two-time champions West Bengal in the 2025–26 Ranji Trophy semi-final in Kalyani was both. It was a moment etched in memory, the long-awaited arrival of something different, something gloriously unexpected. It sealed their maiden entry into a Ranji Trophy final, a red-letter day for the Jammu & Kashmir cricket team, which has lived for decades on the margins of Indian domestic cricket. These men have often been spoken of kindly, but rarely feared.

Like any sporting milestone in a team game, the heroes arrived in waves. Abdul Samad’s fluent 82 in the first innings steadied the pulse, but an unbeaten 30 off just 27 balls in the chase added urgency of imminent suspension of disbelief. Vanshaj Sharma’s calm, unbeaten 43 in the second innings was an essay in composure. But towering above all was Auqib Nabi. With nine wickets in the match and 55 in the season, he bent the game to his rhythm, seam and will. Each spell felt like a declaration.

These men, battle-hardened yet unbowed, tempered by thin air and thicker doubts, were no longer content to merely take the field. They had outgrown the role of gracious participants. They walked out instead as quiet insurgents, ready to outlast, outthink and outplay whatever the game of cricket, in all its fickle cruelty and sudden mercy, chose to hurl at them.

Yet this ascent was forged in heartbreak. Only a season ago, in a cruel quarterfinal against Kerala, J&K lost a semifinal berth by a solitary run on first-innings lead -- 281 to 280 -- after the last pair stitched together an agonising 81. It was their third quarterfinal in 66 years, and it ended in silence. But sport always script comebacks in grit and that silence has now turned into song.