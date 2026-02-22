Indian team wants to be consistent and dominate world cricket: Smriti Mandhana

ADELAIDE: Indian women's team wants to consistently stay at the top and dominate world cricket, said vice-captain Smriti Mandhana.

Riding high on their maiden 50-over World Cup triumph, the Women in Blue have now set their sights on winning the T20 World Cup later this year.

They began the year with a T20 series win against Australia, their first series triumph over the formidable rivals in a decade.

"This Indian team is something which we have spoken about is trying to be consistent. Don't think about opposition or what's happened in the past. So we've beaten this, we've beaten that. I feel that's not very important now," Mandhana said on BCCI.tv

"I think we are on the verge of a transition where we want to dominate world cricket. And whoever we beat, wherever we beat, that doesn't matter. We just want to be consistent in beating them and being at the top," she added.