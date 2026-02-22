T20 World Cup: Surya and Co to chase for the first time

AHMEDABAD: India will be chasing for the first time at this World Cup. That was the big news at the toss when Aiden Markram had no hesitation in batting first. Their decision of batting first would have obviously been influenced by the lack of dew not just over the last nights but they have also spent a lot of time in the city over the last two weeks.

This is of course their fourth match at the new Motera. This venue typically sees a lot of due in the Indian Premier League (IPL) so sides have generally opted to bowl first. Maybe Markram thinks that with some cracks on the surface, spin could play more of a role when he has the ball in the second innings.



At the toss, Markram added that he doesn't expect the black soil surface to be tacky, at least to begin with. One major call from an Indian perspective is that Axar Patel continues to miss out. Washington Sundar, preferred to the left-arm spinner in the last group game against The Netherlands, retains his place.

Patel has enjoyed a positive match-up over Markram so there were some legitimate calls to bring back the local boy but Sundar, who can also operate in the powerplay, retains the faith of the team management.

