Ten Doeschate hints at intervention with batting unit, Kotak says batters should have chased down target 'on that pitch'

AHMEDABAD: Two of India's assistant coaches -- Ryan ten Doeschate and Sitanshu Kotak -- were left to firefight in the immediate aftermath of their big defeat to South Africa on Sunday night.

While both of them said they were disappointed -- the batting coach actually said the target of 188 could have been chased down on the surface -- they were clearly let down by some of the plans. The Dutchman, known for giving his opinion and being frank in his assessments, once again reminded the batters that there are multiple ways to go about a chase.

"I think, again, it needs a little bit of assessment and application and it's a fine line between putting the reins and stopping guys from playing the way they play but I think it's come to the point now where the intervention of saying 'guys, there's different ways to go about a chase, even setting a score. And like I say, we've spoken about it a lot, but we haven't implemented it across the board and I think that's cost us in some of the performances with the bat so far."

It has been fairly clear for some time on tracks prepared for the World Cup, batting wouldn't be like turning up for bilaterals. Ten Doeschate had mentioned it previously and he was at pains to say the same thing. "Look, I've sort of banged the drum about it, but I think the biggest challenge to us is finding a way to play on wickets that are not typical to what we're playing on," he said when asked about three of the problem areas the team would be focusing on between Monday and the game against Zimbabwe on Thursday.