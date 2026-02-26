T20 WC: Abhishek, Hardik keep India afloat in semifinal race

CHENNAI: India opener Abhishek Sharma's first half century of the tournament and the late show from Hardik Pandya (50) and Tilak Varma (44) helped India breeze past Zimbabwe in the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday evening.

Chasing 257, Zimbabwe openers Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani began in earnest by scoring 44 in the power play without any damage. It seemed like they wanted to take the patient route and not lose wickets. It was off-spinner Axar Patel who gave India the breakthrough. He forced Marumani to play a false stroke straight to Ishan Kishan at cover point.

Brian Bennett will be one of the few silver linings for the Chevron. While he may have missed out on a historic ton, his unbeaten 97 against a team like a India is a big source of encouragement. Otherwise, the Zimbabwean batters could not build on their own and possibly help Bennett from the other end.