T20 World Cup: India open to ideas against Zimbabwe

CHENNAI: Abhishek Sharma came into this T20 World Cup as a world-beating, explosive opener. The two weeks, however, have been a harsh reality check for the left-handed opener who scored only 15 runs in four innings that include three ducks. As much as the team management has thrown their weight behind the opener, Abhishek felt the heat as India went down to South Africa by 76 runs in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

And it showed during India's intense training session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday ahead of the must-win clash against Zimbabwe. Instead of Abhishek, Sanju Samson batted alongside Ishan Kishan while the left-hander rolled his arm with the other spinners to Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma. It went on for an hour or so before Abhishek finally padded up. And when he did, the 25-year-old took guard under the watchful eyes of batting coach Sitanshu Kotak.

In the four matches so far, Abhishek has gotten out trying to slog an off-spinner twice, was deceived by a Marco Jansen knuckle ball and hit the USA seamer Shadley van Schalkwyk straight to the deep point fielder. Teams have taken note of his struggles against off-spin early on, especially after his dismissal against Pakistan in Colombo. As much as the team management continues to back him, his training methods on Tuesday were an reflection of the struggles.