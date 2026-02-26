We feel sorry, we haven't given fans anything to be happy about: Dasun Shanaka

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has apologised to his country for another disappointing World Cup outing after being knocked out of the T20 showpiece by New Zealand in the Super Eight stage here.

Co-hosts Sri Lanka lost to New Zealand by 61 runs and before that by 51 runs to England thus making their last game against Pakistan inconsequential.

"We feel very sorry about this. England match was also a match that we could have won. I'm not saying that, but if we were more sensible, we could have won that. This match was a one-sided game. For the spectators, I don't have anything to tell, we have not given them any win that can be happy about," a heart-broken Shanaka said at the post-match press conference.

"So, we have one match pending, and I hope to at least finish the tournament well as the captain."

He said the wickets here didn't behave the way he expected.

"Before the start of the tournament, I also mentioned that I expected the wickets to be good. So, the best batsmen in Sri Lanka are here. The players who have a good strike rate and the ability have been picked from domestic cricket. No one is forced to play cricket here. We also want to do something for the country.

"So honestly, we are very sorry for what happened. No one goes out there to fail; everyone goes with the intention of playing well and winning for the team.