Jacks helps England finish Super 8s unbeaten; set semifinal date in Mumbai

CHENNAI: For so long on Friday night, the match on Saturday night was going to be contested for pride. Not anymore. With Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed taking England over the line in a thriller, Pakistan are alive. The smart money is still on the Kiwis advancing to the semifinal stage of the tournament but Pakistan now know that a big win over Sri Lanka will take them through on NRR.

On NRR, the Black Caps are way superior at +1.39. Pakistan, who copped a defeat at the hands of England, are on -0.46. If Pakistan are to overturn that deficit, they need to either win by over 65 runs or chase down any target in under 13 overs or so. These figures are an approximation and it will become clear once the first innings in Saturday's match in complete.