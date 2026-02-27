T20 World Cup: Security beefed up at Eden Gardens ahead of India-WI Super 8s match

KOLKATA: With West Bengal already politically charged up as Assembly elections are round the corner and India playing their first match in Kolkata at the ongoing T20 World Cup, a beefed up security is expected to be in place on Sunday.

It could be even twice or thrice the previous arrangement made for the Group stage matches. Besides, the final electoral list following the special intensive revision (SIR) in West Bengal will also be published on Saturday which in turn could add to the worries of the cops.

"The deployment of forces will be twice or even thrice of the arrangement made for the past matches," a senior cop said. He said the additional security would be in place as India will be playing at the venue, which is already sold out. "We haven't received any request for special arrangement from the Cricket Association of Bengal in the wake of publication of the final electoral list on Saturday. Anyway, the strength of security personnel will be decided on Saturday. We are ready to counter any situation," added the cop.