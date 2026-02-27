India hope to halt West wind in east

And Sunday is expected to be no different at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata with their contest against India turning out to be a virtual quarterfinal. It was South Africa pacers - Lungi Ngidi (3/30) and Kagiso Rabada (2/22) - who broke the backbone of Windies batters, who anyway were in pursuit of boundaries irrespective of the situation. Onus will be on India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, who have claimed seven and eight wickets respectively from five matches so far with Hardik Pandya expected to complement them.

Arshdeep spoke on West Indies' approach after India's 72-run win over Zimbabwe and said they will assess things on the day of the match. “It’s not like they have only one gear. Today, if you look, they played really nicely in the middle as well. They took the game deep and then made around 180 runs. So I guess they can also adapt according to the situation,” he observed while talking to reporters in the mixed zone. “Looking forward to the game, we’ll see how the wicket plays and what the conditions are like. The focus right now is on recovery, and we’ll assess things on game day.”

Even as the left-arm pacer opined their next opponents have adopted a completely different approach after losing early wickets, West Indies performance so far suggests something entirely different. In the six matches they have played in the tournament, the boundary percentage in their total has always been above 60 except for the Group C match against Italy where it was 57. Remarkably, it was highest against the Proteas as they scored 126 runs in boundaries which included 15 fours and 11 sixes - around 72 per cent.