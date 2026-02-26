T20 World Cup: Sanju India's right choice in left-heavy unit

CHENNAI: Long before the sun set and the floodlights bathed the MA Chidmabaram stadium, the writing was on the wall. As soon as the teaqm sheets were exchanged, it was evident that Sanju Samson was back in the XI, the first time since Namibia in Delhi two weeks ago.

It hadn't become a talking point but it had grown into a chimera now. India's three lefties had allowed all teams to bowl off-spin — part-time or otherwise — at them. Given the opposition were also successful, it was time to give themselves the best chance of ending that pattern. Samson's change, then, was to put a stop to opening with two lefties.

In this game, he would also try and serve the dual purpose of allowing Abhishek Sharma, who otherwise starts the innings at 100mph.

It was perhaps the most important decision the team management had to make in this T20 World Cup. And it was a decision they had to take because they were one loss away from exiting the tournament without even qualifying for the semis. With the first part done, it was now up to Samson to keep up his end of the bargain. Remember, here was somebody who had been dropped just before the World Cup began because of a serious lack of form. Would he finally find something to help relieve some pressure?