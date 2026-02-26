T20 World Cup: Sanju India's right choice in left-heavy unit

CHENNAI: Long before the sun set and the floodlights bathed the MA Chidmabaram stadium, the writing was on the wall. As soon as the teaqm sheets were exchanged, it was evident that Sanju Samson was back in the XI, the first time since Namibia in Delhi two weeks ago.
It hadn't become a talking point but it had grown into a chimera now. India's three lefties had allowed all teams to bowl off-spin — part-time or otherwise — at them. Given the opposition were also successful, it was time to give themselves the best chance of ending that pattern. Samson's change, then, was to put a stop to opening with two lefties.
In this game, he would also try and serve the dual purpose of allowing Abhishek Sharma, who otherwise starts the innings at 100mph.
It was perhaps the most important decision the team management had to make in this T20 World Cup. And it was a decision they had to take because they were one loss away from exiting the tournament without even qualifying for the semis. With the first part done, it was now up to Samson to keep up his end of the bargain. Remember, here was somebody who had been dropped just before the World Cup began because of a serious lack of form. Would he finally find something to help relieve some pressure?
As Samson took guard at the Anna Pavilion end against Zimbabwe, the tension was visible, thoughts swirling in head. He had one chance to give the selectors a head-ache.
The good thing, for him, though, is that Samson was at a venue where he would have felt at home. The keeper-batter may be from Kerala, but in Chennai and at the MA Chidamabaram Stadium, Samson is considered one of their own. It showed when a huge roar erupted at the mention of his name during the toss and again when he faced Richard Ngarava. After all, in a few weeks, he will be turning up for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.
And it did not take long for him to put the crowd and everyone in the dressing room at ease. On the very second delivery, he stood back in the crease and flat-batted Ngarava into the sight screen at the Pattabiram End. The back-and-across trigger movement was still there. And so were the nerves, at least so it seemed. However, Samson and India stayed in the present. Soon, four leg-byes was followed by another pull — this time against Blessing Muzarabani over long on. Just like that, India were 23/0 after two overs. At the other end, Abhishek had faced just one delivery.
If that was not enough breather for Abhishek, Tinotenda Maposa gave him another with a no ball — an over where he would hit two fours and a six to get going. Samson, meanwhile, helped himself to another boundary behind square on the off side. This was exactly the quickfire start the hosts had needed. After 20 days of pain, they had rocketed along to 48 runs off 3.3 overs without losing a single wicket. Their template from the last two years made a belated appearance. The opening area still needs to be ticked and the next game would be the biggest challenge.
Samson may have gotten only 24 runs from 15 balls at a strike rate of 160, but from India’s point of view, Samson did what was asked of him and then some. May be a few more runs would have steadied his nerves a bit more but this would be enough to give him a reason to think positive.
His cameo allowed India a 48-run opening stand — their best since India vs South Africa T20I (63) in Ahmedabad on December 19. Coincidentally, it was also the game where Samson replaced Shubman Gill to make his way back into the playing XI. It did help that Zimbabwe were sloppy in the field and did not introduce spin immediately after Samson fell to counter Ishan Kishan and Abhishek, who went on to score his first T20 World Cup fifty. But this was the first baby steps the team needed to plan ahead with some confidence