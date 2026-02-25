T20 World Cup: Under pressure India seek survival

Is Sanju Samson an option to open while either of Kishan or Abhishek, and potentially the latter, moves down to No 3? Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said it is part of the discussions. And if he does come in, Samson is likely to replace Rinku Singh, but it would mean Tilak will move further down the order. What about Varun? The mystery spinner, unlike Ahmedabad, is at his home ground and knows the conditions on the back of his hand. He is expected to start, but it remains to be seen whether India pick Kuldeep as an attacking bowling option.

However, for that to happen, India can only play two frontline seamers — Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. Kotak hinted as much as he said Kuldeep cannot be their No 8. If Varun and Kuldeep were to play, and one between Axar Patel and Washington will be their No 8. "I personally think it's difficult because you want batting till No 8 also. So, if number 8, if you are thinking about the spinner, then you will obviously think about an all-rounder," Kotak said.

Even as he addressed the media, Varun was doing spot bowling at the far end pitch in the middle while Tilak was taking throwdowns in the MAC B nets. India head coach Gautam Gambhir could be seen having an intense discussion with chief selector Ajit Agarkar. They know they have to not just pick the best possible XI, but also hope that the toss goes India's way with heavy dew expected and the players bring their A game. For there is a lot more at stake — a third consecutive ICC final, potential change in leadership and backroom staff — if India do not make it to the knockouts.