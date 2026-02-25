T20 World Cup: Under pressure India seek survival

CHENNAI: On a hot Wednesday afternoon, the press box at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is buzzing. India were supposed to arrive at the venue for optional training on the eve of an all-important must-win Super 8s encounter against Zimbabwe by 2 PM, but they hadn't yet. Soon, word spread that it was going to be just Varun Chakravarthy and Tilak Varma with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak addressing the media.
Varun and Tilak, in many ways, have been the key players to discuss through the course of this World Cup for the co-hosts. The mystery spinner, on one hand, has been the crux of India's bowling success until Sunday when South Africa batters took him apart. On the other hand, Tilak has struggled to find rhythm and form through the tournament, especially against spinners.
These are two players integral to India's plan A — have a gung-ho batting approach, post massive totals and run through opponents — over the last 12 months or so. And it is not even a competition. Among bowlers with 20 T20I wickets or more since 2025, Varun is joint-leader with Mohammad Nawaz. The Indian has 50 scalps in 26 innings. His average (AVG) of 13.84 and a strike rate (SR) of 11.2 is only second to Kuldeep Yadav. The left-arm wrist spinner has 26 wickets in 13 innings at 12.88 AVG and 10.2 SR.
Tilak, meanwhile, has been the second-best batter (674 runs at 39.64 AVG and 127.41 SR) for India after Abhishek Sharma (1056 runs at 37.71 AVG and 196.64 SR) since 2024. His role, in this line-up, is to hold one end while everyone else go bonkers around him. He said as much in New Delhi less than two weeks ago. But for him to do that, India need their openers — Abhishek and Ishan Kishan/Sanju Samson — to bat through powerplay as they did in the past.
In 18 innings last year, Tilak came in before the fourth over only eight times. And in those matches, he averages 50.33 with two unbeaten fifties to show, including the Asia Cup final against Pakistan. India expected the same of him when they made him the designated No 3 just before the World Cup. However, he has not been able to replicate the same — 107 runs in five innings at 21.4 AVG and 118.88 SR.
While India managed to negate Tilak's struggle and get across the line through the group stages, thanks to Varun's brilliance, when the spinner was taken to cleaners by South Africa, the defending champions were caught off-guard. They did not seem to have any alternate plans as the Proteas handed them a 76-run win. In the 76 hours since, questions have been raised as India look to keep their semifinal hopes alive. What is India’s plan B? Do they have one? Will they stick to what has worked over the last 18 months? Or do they change up under pressure and hope it works?
Is Sanju Samson an option to open while either of Kishan or Abhishek, and potentially the latter, moves down to No 3? Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said it is part of the discussions. And if he does come in, Samson is likely to replace Rinku Singh, but it would mean Tilak will move further down the order. What about Varun? The mystery spinner, unlike Ahmedabad, is at his home ground and knows the conditions on the back of his hand. He is expected to start, but it remains to be seen whether India pick Kuldeep as an attacking bowling option.
However, for that to happen, India can only play two frontline seamers — Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. Kotak hinted as much as he said Kuldeep cannot be their No 8. If Varun and Kuldeep were to play, and one between Axar Patel and Washington will be their No 8. "I personally think it's difficult because you want batting till No 8 also. So, if number 8, if you are thinking about the spinner, then you will obviously think about an all-rounder," Kotak said.
Even as he addressed the media, Varun was doing spot bowling at the far end pitch in the middle while Tilak was taking throwdowns in the MAC B nets. India head coach Gautam Gambhir could be seen having an intense discussion with chief selector Ajit Agarkar. They know they have to not just pick the best possible XI, but also hope that the toss goes India's way with heavy dew expected and the players bring their A game. For there is a lot more at stake — a third consecutive ICC final, potential change in leadership and backroom staff — if India do not make it to the knockouts.