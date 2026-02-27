Working on my skills and awareness with Bumrah, Siraj, Morkel: Arshdeep Singh

CHENNAI: India pacer Arshdeep Singh said he is still learning the nuances of his craft like adaptability and staying ahead of batters from his senior partners Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj.

Arshdeep took three wickets, conceding a mere 24 runs, to keep the shackles on Zimbabwe batters in the T20 World Cup Super Eights match here.

"I am the youngest of the bowling group. The team shows you trust, if you get a chance to put in two overs in power play, then the chance is that you'll get a lot of wickets, because the batsmen go to make runs at that time," Arshdeep began in an interaction with media after India's 72-run win over the African side.

"So, how can I be proactive, one step ahead of the batsmen, and how can I adapt according to the conditions, how can I change my gameplay? I'm working on that, with Mourne (Morkel), and I have some great bowling partners -- Mohamed Siraj or Jasprit, and on the new ball, there's Hardik bhai as well," he added.

But batters putting up a massive 256 on the board help bowlers?

"We were not looking at how many runs we scored, we just wanted to bowl according to our plans, and maintain our standards. We always keep a target in mind, like 160, 180 according to the wicket and ground conditions, what the wicket is playing like etc.