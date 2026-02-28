History in Hubballi: Jammu & Kashmir's crowning moment in domestic cricket

HUBBALLI/CHENNAI: The champagne was on ice since Friday evening. A plane-load of top officials of the state descended on the quiet expanse of the stadium here to get first-hand glimpse of history. Jammu and Kashmir, who was once considered the punching bag of the North Zone cricket, lifted the Ranji Trophy title, getting the better of a more fancied side, Karnataka. The team was ecstatic and celebrated with every ounce of their energy left after five days of toil. They were hugging, yelling and shouting.

The story of an underdog is always special. It is always peppered with emotional paeans, untold tales of endurance as also-rans and more so the spark that led to their revival. Jammu and Kashmir too had its share of a rich narrative. For a side whose state unit is always embroiled in needless controversies, the title will be more than just a balm on deep wound; cathartic.

One man who can claim to have brought this kind of semblance in the team is Ajay Sharma – the coach. His story is unique, as reported by this newspaper first and multiple times. He was called by now president of the Indian cricket board (BCCI) when he was heading the J&K panel to look after the day to day affairs of the state cricket team.

For Sharma, the moment has been surreal. Something written in the realms of dream. Yet, before the final, he had endured sleepless nights. Such was the enormity of the occasion. "I featured in six Ranji finals and won twice, scored centuries as well but this never happened. Call it anxiety but somewhere that was in mind that if we win this contest, history will be made. We have good players but that history thing might have made me sleepless," he told this newspaper. Call it premonition or belief, the team just did that. Wrote a new chapter in the history of Indian domestic cricket.