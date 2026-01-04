Raza and Royals pile more misery on struggling MI Cape Town

CAPE TOWN: When MI Cape Town took the field at Newlands on Sunday afternoon, they felt the heat. Not just the baking summer Sun beating down on them, but also on the field. Coming into the contest, the defending champions were lingering at the bottom of the table with just two points and zero wins.

They had lost to Durban Super Giants in the opening game, got hammered by Pretoria Capitals before losing by one run to Paarl Royals in a thriller. Add to the fact that the two matches on Saturday were washed out, Sunday was a perfect chance for MI to come out from under and hit the ground running in front of a passionate, packed home crowd.

However, little did they know what was in store. Led by a lanky, yet fierce, 19-year-old Nqobani Mokoena (2/10) and Sikandar Raza (4/13), Royals rattled MI, fizzling them out for 88 runs in 18.4 overs. In response, the Royals stuttered a little but eventually got across the line with seven wickets in hand.

As much as it was a disappointing story for MI, the contest was all about a teenager and a veteran owning their stage in SA20. Raza, the first Zimbabwe player to feature in the tournament, did not take time to make an impact. Having already stepped up in the previous game against the same opponent with a three-fer at Paarl only two days ago, Raza once again was at the front and centre of it all in Cape Town.

The spin-bowling all-rounder was welcomed by Rassie van der Dussen with a boundary, but Raza bounced back with a short ball which caught the South African in an awkward position. He miscued the pull, and that was just the beginning. Jason Smith played one on to the stumps, George Linde chipped it back to Raza before MI captain Rashid Khan tried to take him in a desperate attempt on the very first ball, only to find the fielder.

If Raza finished with a magical 4/13, Mokoena showed why he is one of the most exciting fast-bowling prospects in the country. The 19-year-old pacer from Northwood School in Durban played just seven T20s before making his SA20 debut this season.

Having already taken four wickets against Sunrisers Eastern Cape at Gqeberha a few days ago, Mokoena was letting it rip in front of the MI home crowd. With the extra bounce he generated, Ryan Rickleton was caught by surprise as he mistimed the pacer to mid-off. Every time he ran in, Mokoena created anticipation — one of the few things that kept the fans on their toes amidst a forgettable show from MI batters — and he set it up for Ottneil Baartman at the other end as well. After losing the early momentum, MI never really recovered.

Now, at the bottom of the table, the defending champions will face Joburg Super Kings at the same venue on Tuesday.

Brief scores: MI Cape Town 88 in 18.4 ovs (Hendricks 18, Pooran 17, Rickelton 17; Raza 4/13) lost to Paarl Royals 90/3 in 13 ovs (Tribe 34, Miller 19 n.o).